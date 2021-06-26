LUNAR Café - which is set to become York's first ever LGBT+ cafe - has revealed its location before opening its doors next month.

The unique café will not only serve coffee and rainbow-coloured cakes but act as a place for poetry evenings, an LGBT+ choir and even small wedding ceremonies.

There will be a salon area for Hair By Glenn Miller, a hairdresser who specialises in trans hair who will help people feel like their best selves.

It is the brainchild of Nelli Mooney, a 25-year old Finnish born non-binary interdisciplinary artist and art director.

In an announcement, Nelli told how Lunar Café will be found above the Portal Bookshop, close to the Shambles.

Portal is an established LGBTQIA+ bookshop in York, founded and owned by Lali Hewitson, who uses they/them pronouns.

Explaining how the partnership came to be, Nelli said: "Portal is an established LGBTQIA+ bookshop in York and the owner Lali has always wanted a coffee shop above it.

"When they found out about my venture they reached out and we found this to be a fabulous start in bringing more queer businesses together in York.

"Although the 'main' cafe is upstairs, we will place a few tables on the groundfloor too for disabled access.

"We are aiming to open mid-July, however, as work is currently being done in the space that could possibly postpone it (but we are hopeful!)"

Nelli added: "We are setting up in that listed building in order to build up and hopefully in a few years time move to a ground-floor-only property as inclusivity is an important factor for all of us!"