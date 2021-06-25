YORK'S weekly recorded Covid case rate has doubled over the last week, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 17, as it now stands at 144.8 cases per 100,000 population. On Friday last week, the city's rate was 70.
York's rate is also above the UK national average rate, which stands at 105.2 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 84 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 13,223.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by four to 86.6 cases per 100,000 population. A further 130 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 31,715.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by seven to 47.2 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 48 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 15,810 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,699,868.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment