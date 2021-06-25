MORE than 50 people at the University of York have tested positive for Covid - and another 26 cases have been confirmed in children at schools across the city.
The figures - both big increases on a week ago -were revealed in City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report, which said that as of Friday June 18, 55 individuals within the university community were self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
It said seven were self-isolating at York St John University as of Monday June 21 and, in the seven days up to last Monday, there were 26 children of primary or secondary school age who tested positive across seven different York schools.
The report also revealed that as of Wednesday, two care homes in the council area had confirmed Covid-19 infections, involving at least one case affecting either a staff member or resident.
It said the latest ‘outbreak,' involving more than two cases affecting either a staff member or resident, in a residential care setting in York was reported by Public Health England on Thursday.
There were six confirmed Covid-19 patients at York Hospital but none were in ICU.
