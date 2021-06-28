A KOREAN War Veteran who was awarded the Military Medal for ‘superb gallantry in hand to hand fighting’ has died, aged 88.

Denis Husband, who was an East Yorkshire farmer before and after serving in Korea, died just before he and his wife Phyllis would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 22.

Julia Pattison, who helped Denis to write his National Service memoirs, said he died after a short illness at home on June 17, surrounded by his loving family.

She said Denis had been very proud of being awarded the Military Medal by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 1954, and he later received The Korean Ribbon and The United Nations Ribbon.

“His memoirs from his National Service Days from 1951-1953 include his year on active service in Korea, in particular his harrowing experience at the Battle of the Hook: May 28, 1952, when the lads he’d fought with put him up for receiving the Military Medal for keeping spirits up under fire and refusing to give in,” she said.

“Dennis fought in The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment and wanted to leave his memoirs to his family for posterity. A copy of his memoirs is now in the archives of the Duke of Wellington Museum, Halifax.” She said Denis ran Manor Farm Nunburnholme, with his father Wilfred before and after his National service, but later he and Phyllis moved to Pocklington.

“Much loved father to Ian, Dawn and Kevin, and father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad, Denis, known for his cheery outlook on life and cheeky banter, wanted his funeral to be a celebration of his life, with family and friends attending his cremation at Octon on July 1 at 12.30pm wearing colourful clothing to reflect this.

“'No tears, just beers afterwards', he joked the night before he died , so typical of Denis.”