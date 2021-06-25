EMERGENCY services have brought an incident in Harrogate involving a distressed man on the roof of a building to a safe conclusion.

The incident was reported in Belmont Road at 12:50pm today (June 25).

The road was closed for safety reasons, to protect members of the public and to assist the emergency services - but it has now reopened.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The man has been taken into police custody.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."