MEMBERS of Selby’s Jewson branch are gearing up to take part in the company’s ‘Monster Walk’.
Employees from various Jewson stores will be putting on their walking boots to raise money for Barnardo’s and Band of Builders, trekking 130 miles across the country in just five days.
The charity ‘Monster Walk’ will start today at the Widnes branch of Jewson, where members of the group will walk various legs of the journey to Hull, passing 13 branches in total, including the Selby branch.
The money raised from the walk will be split equally between Jewson’s charity partners, Barnardo’s and Band of Builders.
On top of the charity walk, members of the Jewson Executive Team are getting active, having set themselves an additional challenge of running, cycling, walking, swimming and rowing the distance between all 483 Jewson branches across the UK - which equates to 7,388 miles on land and 247 miles on water. Executive Team members will also be taking part in the Monster Walk, which will help contribute to this enormous challenge.
Mike Newnham, managing director at Jewson, said: “The founding principle of our charity partner, Band of Builders, is that ‘good things happen when people band together’, and this is also a core belief for the team at Jewson.
“This outlook underpins our plans to help make the world a better home, and includes helping improve the wellbeing of our colleagues and the industry as a whole.”
