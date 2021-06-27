A LOCAL McDonald’s franchisee is providing 120 hours of free, safe and fun Football sessions for children from York - involving a professional player.
There are two fun-filled sessions, organised by John Atherton, which are taking place in the York Sport Village - and aim get children between the ages of five and 11 active and playing the sport again.
Mr Atherton said: "It’s so important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health - so it truly is an honour to be involved in this scheme."
Jonathan Hogg, who plays for Championship club Huddersfield Town, will be in attendance at the first session today (June 27) to meet and greet all of the players.
McDonald's are delivering the football sessions at 600 sites across the country - to help youngsters keep fit and get back into sport after the pandemic.
The next 'Fun Football' session in York will take place on July 4 between 12 - 1pm.
All sessions follow the latest Government protocols and are designed with our UKFA partners and their latest grassroots guidance.
To sign up, visit: www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball
