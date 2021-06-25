A BOAT man who made a nine-mile journey on dry land was flouting the law – again - York Crown Court heard.

Police followed James Daniel Lettice, 46, as he drove at 50 mph through a 30 mph zone and nearby villages, said Matthew Collins, prosecuting.

The chase had begun in Acomb.

York Crown Court heard that Lettice, who lives on a boat in the centre of York, has been banned from driving on his own for 17 years, has 216 previous convictions and is a serial car criminal.

He pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and careless driving.

He was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he did 30 days’ rehabilitative activities, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs, and banned for another 12 months.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months more.

His barrister Caroline Abraham said his decision to drive on January 7 had been an “act of utter foolishness”. He had been out of trouble for some years, and was “deeply disappointed” that he had fallen back into his own ways.

He had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress syndrome relating to matters in his childhood.

