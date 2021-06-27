A NORTH Yorkshire hospice was "delighted" to officially open its new charity shop earlier this week.

Saint Catherine’s has announced that its new shop at 82 Westborough in Scarborough is now open to the public.

The new shop is located in the former Anthony Gordon premises at the top of Westborough, close to the main shopping precinct.

Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled with the new shop – it is in such a fantastic location and is a lovely, spacious premises.

“Our shops play such an important part in raising essential funds to support patient care. They bring in over £1 million a year and are incredibly well supported in the community – and we can only run the shops with the help of our fabulous volunteers.

“It’s great to have all of our shops open again following the easing of Covid restrictions and we are really looking forward to welcoming customers to our new shop in Westborough.”

The shop will be open from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities at the shop should call in and chat to shop manager Jo Major.

The charity now has 12 shops across North and East Yorkshire, which can be found in Whitby, Helmsley, Pickering, Malton, Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Driffield and Bridlington.

Susan Stephenson, of Saint Catherine's, said: "We are welcoming donations of any saleable items for our charity shops at the moment, but in particular we are short of good quality bric-a-brac and household/decorative items."