A NORTH Yorkshire care group is rewarding its staff for their long service - while at the same time launching a recruitment drive to find more employees.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group in Scarborough has launched new long service awards for its staff, recognising those who have worked for five years or more.

Saint Cecilia’s managing director, Mike Padgham said: “Our staff are the vital component in the care we offer and we are very keen to recognise those who have been with us for some time - as loyalty is a highly-valued quality.

“We have now begun giving out badges, certificates and vouchers to members of the team who have been with us at least five years, with different rewards for five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.

“It is our way of saying thank you to them for all their hard work – particularly during the past 15 months.”

At the same time, the care group is starting a recruitment drive to bring more staff into the group to help provide care to older and vulnerable people in Scarborough and Pickering. The company is looking to recruit care assistants, for days and nights, and team leaders.

Mr Padgham added: “We are looking to strengthen our team and looking to reach people who are looking for a care post.

“It is a hugely rewarding role and plays a really important and significant role in looking after some of the community’s most vulnerable.”

The care group is running roadshows at The Hideout, Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, from 9.30am – 12.30pm on Tuesday (June 29), as well as in Market Place, Pickering from 10-12pm and at the Alba Rose Care Home 12.30 – 2.30pm, both on Thursday July 1.

More information on the roles can be found on the Saint Cecelia's website.