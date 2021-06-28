FEWER new victims of female genital mutilation were seen by NHS services in York and surrounding areas last year, figures show, in line with the national trend.

Women and girls who have suffered the abuse - known more widely as FGM - have had their genitalia deliberately cut, injured or changed for non-medical reasons. Most victims undergo the procedures as children.

The practice has been illegal in the UK since 1985, with the law strengthened in 2003 to prevent girls having treatment abroad.

Since recording began in 2015, health services have identified around 85 FGM victims in York.

But experts say there could be more victims of the “extremely hidden” form of child abuse going further unnoticed amid the pandemic.

NHS Digital data shows in the year to March, around 10 FGM survivors attended appointments with health professionals in York.

All of them had their injuries recorded by the NHS for the first time while there were 15 new victims identified the year before. Though only approximate numbers are recorded in the data, to prevent identification of individual women.

Lockdowns and school closures alongside a reduction in face-to-face medical appointments during the pandemic have led to fewer opportunities to identify signs of abuse, according to the National FGM Centre – and the organisation has warned the problem could worsen post-pandemic. The centre is a partnership between Barnardo’s and the Local Government Association.

The organisation's Leethen Bartholomew said: "FGM is an extremely hidden form of child abuse and there are undoubtedly women and girls who are suffering in silence.

"This does not mean that there are fewer survivors needing this support.

“Lockdowns, school closures and fewer interactions with health, social care and other professionals, have meant many survivors are going unnoticed and are not receiving the support we know they need.

Mr Bartholomew added: “As society goes back to normal following a successful national vaccination campaign and the easing of restrictions, I am certain we will see those numbers rising again.

“When they do, health, social and educational professionals need to have access to the time and resources they need to ensure survivors receive the right help to overcome their physical and mental trauma.”

Since recording began, NHS trusts and GP practices across England have identified more than 27,000 individual women and girls who have undergone FGM. But in the year to March, FGM-related attendances at NHS appointments nationally dropped to around 10,600 from more than 12,000 the year before.

NHS Digital statisticians said it was not clear whether the change was due to a reduction in the number of victims seen during the pandemic or a reduction in the capacity of NHS services to report all FGM-related attendances in that time.

Help is available if you have had FGM or you're worried that you or someone you know is at risk.

If someone is in immediate danger, contact the police immediately by dialling 999.

If you're concerned that someone may be at risk, contact the NSPCC helpline on 0800 028 3550 or fgmhelp@nspcc.org.uk

If you're under pressure to have FGM performed on your daughter, ask a GP, your health visitor or another healthcare professional for help, or contact the NSPCC helpline.

If you have had FGM, you can get help from a specialist NHS gynaecologist or FGM service – ask a GP, your midwife or any other healthcare professional about services in your area.