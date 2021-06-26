OVER the past two years, a student from a school in York has helped to train a Golden Labrador to be a hearing dog for a young deaf boy.
Katie, who is in fourth form at St Peter's School, has helped to train Alba the Labrador. Alba has passed all her exams and is now an official Assistance Dog - meaning she is now allowed to go anywhere to support deaf people.
A spokesperson from St Peter's School said: "Thanks to Katie's hard work and dedication, Alba has passed her exams with flying colours.
"He has been nominated to become a child’s dog, which has very stringent guidelines, so Katie and her family are doubly proud."
Alba will go to an 11-year-old boy who is profoundly deaf. The dog will wake him up on a morning to the alarm clock, she will go with him everywhere and her jacket will alert people to the fact he is deaf. Alba will alert him to the doorbell, fire alarm, smoke alarm and will let him know when his mum needs him.
Alba will be his constant companion, sleeping in his room, to ensure he feels safe, happy and confident.
"It is a bittersweet moment for Katie and her family who have trained Alba for the past two years - but also knowing Alba will be a 'life changer ' for her new owner", the spokesperson added.
