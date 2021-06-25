SQUATTERS were evicted early today from wasteland near York Barbican.

Video footage shows Patrick Thelwell, who set up the squat, being carried off the site in Kent Street by four security men, as dogs bark in the background.

He shouts that the eviction is illegal and says his girlfriend is back on his boat, which he has been living in, 'crying her eyes out.'

You can watch the video of the eviction here...

He told The Press afterwards that he would be consulting a solicitor and said there would be protests over what had happened.

Persimmon, which owns the site, which has lain empty since the former Barbican swimming pool and car park closed in 2004, said yesterday that it was aware of the squat but could not comment further.

Fishergate councillor Dave Taylor said the eviction was 'unpleasant' and possibly illegal, and said: "I'd like to thank the squatters for drawing attention to the fact that Persimmon Homes has sat on this land for many years, despite having two planning permissions from City of York Council to do something with it."

He said it was time for 'land banking' to be made illegal.

The York-based builder has been asked for comment today on the eviction and the claims by squatters that it was unlawful.

More to follow.