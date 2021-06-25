PEOPLE are being invited to turn up and 'grab a jab' as pop-up vaccination clinics are staged all over York in coming days.
Nimbuscare says it is staging a series of walk-in clinics to try to reach local people over 18 who have not yet received their first dose.
All eligible patients are welcome to turn up on the day, but it is possible to book an appointment in advance through your GP surgery if they prefer to do so.
These clinics are being held:
*Saturday 26 June, from 8.30am to 1.40pm, at Jorvik Gillygate Practice on Stonebow (Astra Zeneca).
*Sunday 27 June, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, at Priory Medical Group’s Tang Hall Lane Surgery (Pfizer).
*Monday 28 June, from 12.45pm to 5pm, at Burnholme Sports Centre (Pfizer).
*Tuesday 29 June, from 8.30am to 7.30pm, at the University of York (Pfizer).
*Wednesday 30 June, from 5pm to 8.30pm, at York St. John University (Pfizer).
*Thursday 1 July, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, at York St. John University (Pfizer).
*Friday 2 July, from 8.30am to 7.30pm, at York St. John University (Pfizer).
*Saturday 3 July, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, at Priory Medical Group’s Tang Hall Lane Surgery (Pfizer).
*Sunday 4 July, from 8.45am to 3pm, at Burnholme Sports Centre (Pfizer).
Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said: “With more than 63 million jabs already delivered by the NHS in England, we're now in a race to the finish line.
"It's now easier than ever to get your life-saving jab, and the more of us who are vaccinated the safer and freer we all will be. So this weekend why not join millions of others and 'GrabAJab' to take advantage of this life-saving protection.”