A WOMAN jumped from Ouse Bridge into York's River Ouse last night, sparking a major rescue effort.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said an extensive Fire Brigade water rescue response was mobilised at 7.23 pm last night,following a report from police that a female had jumped from the bridge into the river.
"Shortly afterwards, a repeat call – again from police – stated that female was now safely on a sandbank and out of danger."
York Rescue Boat tweeted that it was called out by North Yorkshire Police, alongside North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
It said the team was stood down upon arrival, as the person was now in the care of the police and ambulance service.