RACE hate has increased steadily in York over the last year – with some people who have lived in the city for years experiencing it for the first time, according to a charity representing ethnic minority groups.

Victims have included primary school-age children, and local businesspeople, says the York Racial Equality Network (YREN).

YREN says it was ‘appalled’ to learn about the racially abusive letters sent recently to at least two York families.

It says it support any victims of race hate who want to approach the police to report a hate crime – and can also register details for those who want to remain anonymous.

Reporting hate crime is important, said the charity’s vice-chair Fred Ring.

“It helps us understand what and where race hate is occurring, so resources can be directed to the worse affected areas” he said.

YREN is managed by members of York’s minority ethnic community and has roots going back to the 1970’s.

Since then, it says, York residents have come together to offer support to each other in relation to discrimination and racial abuse, and to raise awareness of racial inequality.

“Our Trustees were so saddened to hear of yet another race hate incident in York,” Mr Ring said.

“We have seen a steady increase in race hate over the past year, with people who have lived in York for many years experiencing race hate for the first time.

“We have been made aware of incidents involving a wide range of people, from primary age children to successful businesspeople. Sadly it can leave a big impact leading to low self esteem and anxiety in dealing with others.”

The increase in race hate incidents has prompted the charity to develop a new Young People’s Race Hate Education Project.

YREN is working alongside local schools, York Youth Council and statutory services to set up a pilot education scheme designed by young people. “YREN members felt that encouraging a sense of shared community amongst our younger citizens would contribute towards a race hate-free city in the future,” Mr Ring said.

YREN is also setting up a support group for people affected by racial abuse.

“Race hate has such a negative impact on people, undermining their confidence and making them feel isolated and alone,” Mr Ring said.

If you have been a victim of race hate, or have witnessed it, contact Ruth or Lisa at YREN on info@yren.co.uk or 01904 557612.