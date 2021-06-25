Racism has no place in our open, tolerant and diverse city.

York is known around the country – around the world – as a vibrant city, rich in culture and a history of different peoples.

Today it is a peaceful and diverse melting pot of locals, migrants, students, tourists, party-goers, commuters to our growing industries, and small business owners.

A person posting hate through the door of a family is not York and does not represent us.

Millions of people from all over the world experience the buzz and energy of our city every year.

And many of them stay, keeping our important industries running for the benefit of the local economy, providing services to those who live here, and net-contributing to those services through tax.

You’ll find a few things in York brought here by migrants: fish and chips? Marks & Spencer? Both were brought to the UK by refugees in fact.

At Refugee Action York (RAY) we see the spirit of York every day: hundreds of volunteers, and thousands of supporters, provide a safe, warm and welcoming atmosphere to those seeking refuge and asylum, and those who’ve migrated to our city.

During the pandemic, whilst many of us have needed to isolate in our own homes to protect ourselves from the virus, we have all been forced to rely upon the support of our communities - and, often, the kindness of strangers.

In the weeks and months ahead we look forward to society opening up again, welcoming others back into our lives and enriching our experiences by living more openly with one other.

Tom Adamski, on behalf of the Board of Trustees,

Refugee Action York, Clifton, York