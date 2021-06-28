HOW lovely to see these photos of some of York's newest arrivals.

Thanks to all the families who have sent us photos of their new babies and shared their stories.

If you have had a new baby, please send us their photo and tell us your story.

You can send it all straight to our newsroom via this link: yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Here are some more details on this week's newest arrivals:

Baby's full name?

Annabelle Louise Robinson

Baby's date of birth?

02/04/2021

Baby's weight?

7lbs 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Sophie Nelis & Connor Robinson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

I was in Labour 1hr7minutes and pushing for 13 minutes.

Baby's full name?

Roman Arron Mickey Thorpe

Roman Thorpe

Baby's date of birth?

26.04.21

Baby's weight?

9lbs 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Chrissy Thorpe

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Dringhouses, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Roman was super comfortable, and after being induced, still needed help with an emergency section. I would like to thank the Sapphire Midwife Team, in particular Rowan, Jess and Claire for their first class level of care for me and my little man. You made me feel so at ease, in what could have been a very scary time. Thank you so much!

Baby's full name?

Ryder Thomas Hodgson

Baby's date of birth?

22/04/2021

Baby's weight?

5pounds15ounce

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Nicole Willis Ben Hodgson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

The Mount

Anything unusual about the birth?

No.

Baby's full name?

Aster Wren Kavanagh

Baby's date of birth?

Tuesday 16th March 2021

Baby's weight?

7lbs 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Ruth and Ryan Kavanagh

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Boroughbridge Road, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

We were induced on Monday 15th but our little lady was in an awkward position so we ended up in theatre for an assisted forceps delivery. It certainly wasn't straight forward but the staff were wonderful, with an anaesthetist driving to the hospital from home in the middle of the night to avoid us having to have a general anaesthetic c-section! We are externally grateful to all the staff! The NHS really is amazing!

Baby's full name?

Sapphire-Rose

Baby's date of birth?

02/05/2021

Baby's weight?

6lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Roxy Whitehead, Ryan Poppitt

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

2 hours 41 minutes labour.

Baby's full name?

Alice Rosanna Söderman

Baby's date of birth?

8/5/21

Baby's weight?

9Ib 8

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Leah Webb and Chris Söderman

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Dringhouses, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

She arrived 2 days early. All her family are thrilled, especially her big sister Layla and big brother Travis who are absolutely smitten with their new baby sister.

Baby's full name?

Lux Louis Brown

Baby Lux

Baby's date of birth?

01/05/2021

Baby's weight?

5lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Kelly Barnes & Kyle Brown

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Emergency c section as Lux was tangled in his own cord.

Baby's full name?

Sonny Leonard Crampton

Baby's date of birth?

14 April 2021

Baby's weight?

6.13lbs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Kacey Robinson and Ben Crampton

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Emergency c-section.

Baby's full name?

Benny Andrew James Swindlehurst

Baby Benny

Baby's date of birth?

14/05/21

Baby's weight?

9lb10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lauren Swindlehurst and Liam Surgenor

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Elective c-section.

Baby's full name?

Molly Amber Richardson

Baby's date of birth?

23rd April 2021

Baby's weight?

7lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Rebekka and Anthony Richardson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Molly was born via planned C Section and is now settling into life at home with her mummy, daddy and 3 big brothers.

Baby's full name?

Blake Arthur Newton

Baby Blake

Baby's date of birth?

05/05/2021

Baby's weight?

7lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Georgia Rose Kegg Jordan Cristopher Newton

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

I went in to be induced, it took 2 days for it to work and then I was took to the labour ward to have my waters broken, I was in active labour for 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Baby's full name?

Amber Robyn Galloway

Baby's date of birth?

16/05/21

Baby's weight?

7lb

Where was the baby born?

Acomb

Full name of parent(s)?

Connie Mae Clark and David Galloway

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

No.

Baby's full name?

Archie Noah Smith

Baby's date of birth?

28/04/2021

Baby's weight?

10lbs 3 and 1/2

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Mica Milner and Robert Leigh Smith

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

No everything was fine!

Baby's full name?

Poppy Ann Dawson

Baby's date of birth?

10/05/2021

Baby's weight?

7lb 7ozs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Jodie Payne & James Dawson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Osbaldwick

Anything unusual about the birth?

N/A

Baby's full name?

Jan Harry Hardcastle-Keillar

Baby's date of birth?

1st April 2021

Baby's weight?

10lbs 5oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Monika Osowiecka and Dan Hardcastle-Keillar

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Holgate Road, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

We didn't expect an elective c-section to be such a good and smooth experience. Monika and Jan were well looked-after in the York Hospital and by lovely Lucy from The Sapphire Midwives Team and both recovered quickly.

Baby's full name?

Sidney Matthew Smith

Baby's date of birth?

8 May 2021

Baby's weight?

6lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Stephen and Charlotte

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Sidney was very eager to enter the world and appeared 3 weeks early.