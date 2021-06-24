A MAN has tried to steal a dog while it was being taken for a walk in a seaside town.

Humberside Police said officers were investigating the attempted theft of a dog in Bridlington, near the Esplanade, last Saturday afternoon.

"Whilst a man and woman were walking their dog, an unknown man ran towards them and attempted to take their dog, resulting in an altercation," it said. "Thankfully, the owners and the dog were uninjured."

The force appealed for help in identifying the unknown man who was white, about 6’2” tall and of a muscular build, and believed to be in his 30s and reported to have distinctive gold teeth.

He fled scene in the direction of Leisure World and is believed to have been wearing jeans, a blue round neck jumper and a gold chain.

Detective Inspector Paul Gibb said: “We appreciate that an incident of this nature will be concerning for residents, I would like to offer reassurance that this is very rare in our area.

“We have not seen an increase in our area but would always ask for people to take some basic crime prevention measure to protect their own dogs.

“Report any suspicious activity to the police, if you see people checking out properties please call us to report your concerns.

“If your dog is kenneled outside please ensure these are secure and locked and install CCTV to monitor your property if at all possible.

“If you are out with your dog please keep your dog under full and proper control, in sight and avoid leaving your pet tied up in a public place and outside shops.

“We very much welcome the raised awareness of this type of incident and would ask owners to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us.”

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting log 327 of 20 June.