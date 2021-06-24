A COVID hotspot is developing in an area of York after 46 cases were confirmed in a seven day period, as the city's overall infection rate continues to rise.
Public Health England said today that the 46 cases in the Fulford, Heslington and University of York area in the week to June 19 were equivalent to a rolling rate of 479.7 per 100,000 population.
Other areas with high rates included Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, with 33 cases, meaning a rate of250.6, and York city centre, with 34 cases, or a rate of 252.3.
They compare with very low rates in other parts of the city, for example New Earswick, and Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham, which both had fewer than three cases in the entire week.
The rate for York as a whole rose again to 127.7, compared with a UK average of 100.8 and an average for England of 101.5.
Meanwhile, North Yorkshire's hotspot, Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford, had 58 cases, meaning a rate of542.1.
The rate for North Yorkshire was 82.2 and East Yorkshire's was 40.4.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating a total of eight Covid patients at its hospitals in York and Scarborough, up from six on Wednesday and seven on Tuesday. None of the patients was requiring intensive care.