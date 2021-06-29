YORK Covid survivor Anelia Cox says she is "mortified" and "devastated" at losing clumps of her hair since becoming seriously ill with the disease.

Anelia, 56, a cleaner from Acomb, was fit and well until she contracted Coronavirus last December.

She spent 13 days in York Hospital, including a spell in intensive care on oxygen therapy.

Since leaving hospital she has been plagued by a host of ailments and health problems - including hair loss.

She is one of an estimated two million people in England suffering the long term effects of Coronavirus infection - or Long Covid.

Anelia, who used to have a short brown bob, said: "At the beginning of March my hair started falling out - it would come out in huge clumps at a time.

"One day I was in Morrisons and somebody shouted: 'Baldy' at me. I was mortified so came home and clipped it all short.

"It had become very thin at the front, on the top, and at the sides."

Anelia, who has not been able to return to work since becoming ill, said she started wearing a scarf to cover over the thinning patches.

"For any woman, losing your hair under any circumstances is terrible," she said.

Anelia was referred to a dermatologist at York Hospital - and was given an appointment for 18 months time in December 2022. Luckily, extra clinics were added and this appointment was brought forward so she was able to see a dermatologist last week.

"She had a good look and said there was regrowth and she could feel little tufts," said Anelia. "It was good news. I feel hopeful now that is is growing back and going to be OK."

She said the doctor told her she had seen other Covid patients with hair loss too.

Anelia decided to share her story and photos after feeling ashamed about her hair loss - and wanted others to know that her ordeal had a positive outlook.

She said: "When it first happened, I was devastated and didn't tell my partner. I Googled it and discovered the link with Covid - and the consultant confirmed this."

Anelia says doctors have explained that the hair loss was most likely a result of her having had a very high temperature while fighting Covid and her body reacting to trauma.

Researchers in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged, have discovered that almost a quarter of Covid patients suffer from hair loss within six months of infection.

The study, published in the medical journal The Lancet, also found that fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness and joint pain were also long-term symptoms of Coronavirus - now commonly referred to as Long Covid.

Last week, the Government announced that more than two million adults in England have experienced Long Covid - double the previous estimate.

As reported in The Press, York Hospital is now offering appointments to patients with severe cases of Long Covid.

Anelia said she had many of the symptoms of Long Covid.

She said: "I have been left with breathlessness, weakness, brain fog, muscle pain and unidentified pain, as well as an upset stomach.

"I am not able to do my job - although work has been really good at keeping my job open.

"I hope to go back to what I used to do.

"I've been forcing myself to do little walks but going too far and tiring myself out.

"Before this me and my partner would walk for miles.

"I think it is just a waiting game."