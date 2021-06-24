A POPULAR water park in North Yorkshire is staging a four-day official launch weekend to celebrate the completion of its brand new facilities.

The North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough is toasting its investment with activities over the coming days, including demonstrations of the new wakeboarding line by wakeboarding professional and former TeamGB athlete, Rocco Burbidge.

Guests will also be able to enjoy discount off all food and drink at the new Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park.

The Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton hosted the opening event today, Thursday, which followed a significant investment during 2021 to transform the water sports offering and facilities.

The attraction offers spacious surroundings in the countryside, with a range of adrenaline-filled activities.

Visitors can enjoy fishing (trout, course & pike), kayaking (single and tandem), pedalos, paddle boarding, leisure walking, cycling and more, as well as one-to-one wake boarding sessions upon completion of the new line.

Open water swimming has again been hugely popular since it reopened, as has stand-up paddle boarding. Customers can either bring their own boards or hire on site with qualified instructors available for all abilities.

James Whitehead, operations manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We fully recognise all the challenges which everyone has faced during the last 15 months or so of the pandemic.

“With the Water Park having undergone a huge enhancement of both the facilities and the amazing activities on offer, we are very much looking forward to welcoming people from across the North and beyond to our official opening weekend.

"We hope they enjoy the many activities we have to offer them, complemented by some delicious food and drink from our brand-new café.”

Located just east of Wykeham on the A170, the destination launched to the public in 2017 dedicated to providing families, holidaymakers and water sports enthusiasts alike with a day out, or activity session, to remember. Throughout the summer, visitors can also book the onsite camping and caravanning facilities to enjoy an extended stay.

For more information about the launch weekend, visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk.