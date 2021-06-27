A 10-bedroom home with a 33-acre estate has gone on the market with a guide price of £4.5million.

Douthwaite Hall is a grade-II listed property, described as one of the finest country homes in North Yorkshire.

It has been launched to the market by York-based specialist agency Croft Residential, which recently celebrated more than 10 years of trading and has become renowned for marketing luxury properties which are unique or historical throughout Yorkshire.

Douthwaite Hall is nestled in rolling countryside, near Hutton le Hole in the North York Moors National Park, just 22 miles from York, and close to Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside.

The luxurious property comes with centuries of history - the Shepherd family who built the original Douthwaite Hall lived there from the 16th or 17th century as various homes on the site were rebuilt.

Toby Cockcroft, director of sole selling agents Croft, said: “This is a historic and unique home near to the picturesque village of Hutton le Hole and is only six miles from Helmsley. It is a stunning estate that presents a very rare opportunity to own such a one-off property."

Included within the estate are stables and tack room, a piggery, tennis court and outbuildings. The gardens and grounds combine sweeping lawns, terraces, a lake as well as woodland and parkland.

The main house features a drawing room, billiard room, family room, kitchens, dining room, sitting room, garden room, laundry, boot room, rear entrance hallway and wc/cloakroom. There is also a wine cellar and two additional cellars.

The majority of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, with some offering dressing rooms.

Cedar Lodge offers ancillary space for dependent family or staff while the outbuildings and barns have potential to be converted.