THE body of a man in his 70s has been found near Moor Lane Bridge, police have confirmed.
At around 10pm on Wednesday, June 23, North Yorkshire Police received a report concerned for the safety of a man in York.
Officers attended an area near to Moor Lane Bridge and sadly found a body in the early hours of Thursday, June 24.
The man’s family have been informed.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be prepared for the coroner for an inquest at a later date.
It is not known how long the route will be shut, but cycling organisation Sustrans said on its Facebook page: "Due to a police incident, there will be no access on the York Selby cyclepath between Moor Lane and Banes Bridge.
"We don't know how long this will be unavailable and will update in due course.
"Please use other routes if possible.
"Thanks for your understanding."
