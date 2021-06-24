SPORTSWEAR shop JD is bringing a new store to York on Saturday.
The store, which is located at Unit 12, Monks Cross, will complement the existing JD branch on Coney Street from June 26.
There are also a number of job openings currently available in the store including full and part time sales, assistant manager and visual merchandiser.
You can apply online for any of these positions via the JD Sports Careers Portal.
A spokesperson for JD said: “We’re extremely pleased to open a new JD store in York.
“We’re looking forward to providing the best experience for Monks Cross shoppers and we believe this new store will deliver on that.”