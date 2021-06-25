A YORK boy who has just had his 200th blood transfusion in order to stay alive has enjoyed a great trip up in an aerial ladder platform at a York fire station.

William Rhodes, 12, was invited to Huntington Fire Station by fire chiefs after they were inspired by his bravery in dealing with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare form of bone marrow failure which means he needs blood transfusions every three weeks to keep him alive.

His mother Caroline said he and his sister Grace had a great time, tweeting her thanks to North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and adding: “You all made him feel so special and so welcome, thank you for inviting us.”

She told The Press: “He went up in the platform with me and then his sister Grace went up with my husband Ben.

“He was so excited and he really, really enjoyed it and had a really good time. They made us feel really welcome.

“It was a clear evening and you could see the Minster from up there.

“William received a message from control which was printed out and which he’s going to frame and surround with pictures from the evening.”

The message stated: “Incident type @Misc - test call. To William Rhodes. You are a very brave boy for getting through your 200th blood transfusion.

“Everyone at North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service thinks you are an amazing little hero. Have a wonderful time tonight with Huntington crew. From control. X”

She said William, a Millthorpe School pupil, was looking forward to telling schoolfriends and his teacher about his experiences at the fire station.

Tony Walker, station manager for Acomb and Huntington, tweeted: “A pleasure to have William & Grace attend our station. A brave young man and a lovely supportive sister.

“We wish him good fortune with his treatment and you are all very welcome anytime.”

The fire station tweeted: “It was great to meet you all and a pleasure to see William and Grace enjoy the experience of the ALP. Stay safe from all at White Watch.”

Caroline, who said William had undergone his 200th transfusion in Leeds last week, has previously stressed the importance of blood donation to patients like her son, saying: “I think people give blood and think it’s for people who have operations or who have been involved in accidents, but people like William need them just to stay alive.”

Diamond Blackfan Anaemia means William’s bone marrow does not produce any of its own red blood cells, without which people cannot survive.

William receives the regular red cell blood transfusions at Leeds General Infirmary and also attends other hospital appointments to monitor his major organs, as they can become fatally damaged by a build-up of excess iron caused by the transfusions.

He also has to take medication to remove iron build up from his liver and heart.

Caroline has said previously: “William has never known anything different, he just gets on with it and he’s really enjoying it at Millthorpe, all the teachers are great and really do show their support.”