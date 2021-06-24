A NEW Starbucks Drive Thru store is set to open at Bilbrough Top Services near York this Friday.
To celebrate the opening, the store will host a ribbon cutting at 10am and offer complimentary Starbucks reusable cups to the first 100 customers to visit the store.
The new store is located at Starbucks Bilbrough Top Services, Tadcaster Road, Bilbrough, and open from 6am until 10pm, Monday to Sunday.
The store will create 22 new jobs and support York Mind as its local charity partner.
Gemma Barratt, new store openings manager at 23.5 Degrees LTD, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Bilbrough and becoming a part of the local community.
"The team are closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”
The store has a contemporary design, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and relax with the comfortable seating and free wi-fi.
Those looking to recharge while on the go can use the Drive Thru lane while delivery via Uber Eats will also be available.