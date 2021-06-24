SINCE youngsters cannot go to Yorkshire Museum – curators decided to take some weird and wonderful objects into the classroom.
Better still – they videoed the encounters to share on social media.
You can see the results of the entertaining and educational encounter in this video we are sharing today.
The pupils put in the hotseat were from the early years department of Lord Deramore’s at Heslington.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Museum said: “The Yorkshire Museum team visited Lord Deramore's Primary School to chat to their students about some of the mysterious objects in our collections.
“We then asked the pupils to use their brilliant imagination to think about what they could be!
“The video is the first in a series we are making, with more coming soon.
“The project was a way of sharing some of our collections with different audiences while the Yorkshire Museum is still closed.
“We took a number of our handling collection along to the school, with the first film concentrating on an ammonite. More films will be released in the coming weeks.”
Watch the video here...