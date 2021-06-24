POLICE are appealing for two key witnesses to come forward after a collision on Askwith Moor Road.
The incident took place on Saturday, June 19 at about 4.30pm when a Kawasaki Motorcycle, that was travelling towards Otley, was involved in a collision with a red Toyota Auris travelling in the opposite direction.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries before being released from hospital two days later. The occupants of the Auris were not injured.
Two cyclists stopped at the scene and are believed to have witnessed the collision, but left prior to officers obtaining their details.
Officers have carried out a number of other lines of enquiries and are now appealing to the pair to get in touch.
If you were one of the two cyclists, or know who they could be, or have any other information that could assist the investigation, email timothy.healey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkhire Police on 101.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210142942 when providing any information.