POLICE are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place in Deighton.

The incident took place between 11.40pm on Saturday, June 12 and 12.30am on June 13, 2021. The male victim was walking alone along Tofts Lane which turns into Spring Hill, before he took the bridle path to the left and emerging onto Blind Lane.

A vehicle, believed to be a silver hatchback with at least three occupants inside, was parked at the field entrance. Two of of the occupants were described as male with one described as having a strong Middlesbrough accent.

One of the males punched the victim to the back of the head near to the field entrance, which is where the bridle path ends and meets Blind Lane.

As the victim walked away along Blind Lane, the silver hatchback is believed to have driven into him causing him to travel up the windscreen of the vehicle before landing on the grass verge.

Two of the occupants then left the vehicle and further assaulted the victim by kicking him twice and slashing his face with what is suspected to be a Stanley knife.

The victim was taken to the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton and transferred to the James Cook hospital before being discharged.

North Yorkshire Police is calling on the public for any information that might establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, it is appealing for any information in regards to the silver hatchback vehicle and its occupants.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email 001140@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210138240.