AN investigation has been launched after a vital community bus service was damaged with nails and screws.
The Little White Bus's tyres were punctured in a series of incidents throughout May and June.
It is believed to have occurred on Gayle Lane in Gayle - a period when the bus is parked up.
The community bus service provides vital transport for residents and visitors to Upper Wensleydale and Swaledale.
If you have any information which could help establish the full circumstances of these incidents, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210142081.
