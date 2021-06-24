A YORK cycle path is closed due to what is believed to be a police incident.
The route between York and Selby is shut south of Bishopthorpe, between Moor lane and Banes Bridge.
It is not known how long the route will be shut, but cycling organisation Sustrans said on its Facebook page: "Due to a police incident, there will be no access on the York Selby cyclepath between Moor Lane and Banes Bridge.
"We don't know how long this will be unavailable and will update in due course.
"Please use other routes if possible.
"Thanks for your understanding."
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for comment.