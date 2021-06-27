BEER and cider may be on the menu soon at a popular York food truck famous for its "loaded fries".

The Taylor Made Kitchen food truck in Silver Street, just off Shambles Market and Food Court, has applied to City of York Council for an alcohol licence.

Owner Christian Taylor says the move will allow customers to wash down his popular dishes with an alcoholic drink - and adds this is what customers want.

He told The Press: "We get a lot of people asking for a small can of beer when they order - it is the perfect combination!"

Christian's plan would be to sell local beer and cider from Cropton Brewery near Pickering, where he once worked.

"It is the perfect combination - and something that is missing off the menu."

The Taylor Made Kitchen in York

Alcohol would only be served when also purchasing food, he said. And hours of service would have to be agreed with Make It York too, he added.

The menu - featuring the likes of "pizza fries" and a range of specials such as crispy sesame chicken soft shell tacos - has sustained the business during the pandemic.

Christian opened the business in York in 2018 and saw it "boom" in lockdown.

He said: "This past year we have just boomed. Nobody had anywhere to go so a lot of people came to Shambles Market and discovered us.

"After the first and second lockdowns there was a massive community push to go out and support independent businesses - and that is what we were seeing."

Selection of dishes from The Taylor Made Kitchen in York

Christian, who has been a chef for 17 years, said his best seller was the "pizza fries" - skin-on fries with a chunky tomato salsa, grated mozzarella, cheddar and a cheese sauce with herbs and pepperoni.

To find out more contact licensing@york.gov.uk.

