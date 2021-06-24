YORK has been ranked among the UK's top 20 cities with the most ambitious inhabitants.
A new study by Dojo has revealed which cities lead the way when it comes to opening their own business.
The card machine provider, Dojo, created a nationwide index of the most business ambitious cities, using data such as business growth over last five years; business five-year survival rate; the number of operations with at least 10 employees and online searches of how to start a business
York was placed eleventh, with a population of more than 208,000 and an ambition score of 160 out of a total of 250.
The city, which already had more than 895 businesses registered with more than 10 employees in 2019, saw more than 440 Google searches for 'how to start a new business'.
York also saw a 37 per cent business growth, while the region's five-year business survival rate is also attractive at 47 per cent.
Birmingham came out on top as the most ambitious business city for Brits looking to start a business, with a population of over 1.1 million and an index score of 186 out of 250.
It was followed by Bristol, Leeds and then London.