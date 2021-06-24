A NORTH Yorkshire restaurant has been named among the best in the country by the Good Food Awards.

Chapter One Bistro in Market Place, Malton, has received the Good Food Award – Gold Seal for 2021 which is reserved to those achieving an award for three consecutive years or more.

The accolade reflects its popularity among customers who both nominated and voted for them to win.

The award is judged on factors such as customer feedback over the previous year, food hygiene standards and food quality.

Award organisers say: "Premises must maintain the same exceptional standards that gained them initial entry into our awards over a three-year period, truly making this achievement the marque of distinction.

"These premises have demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category and have now maintained this formidable standard for three or more consecutive years."

Chapter One Bistro is in the heart of Malton and offers home-cooked food, beer and wine, soft drinks, teas and coffees as well as ice creams and home made desserts.

Its entry in the awards highlights that it specialise in using 'fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, creating tasty dishes that change with the seasons, all sensibly priced and served in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere'. we have a great team of ladies, both in the kitchen and front of house. Jackie, the owner of the Bistro takes great pride in all that we do, and strives to make sure the quality of the food and service stay at a high standard.

Other award winners include the Magpie Cafe in Pier Road, Whitby.

Award judges say: "Over the last 12 months we have evaluated customer feedback and these premises have demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.

"In recognition of this achievement they have been duly awarded the 2021 Good Food Award | Good Food Award Winners in 2020 and 2021."

The Magpie Café is in a prime position with views of Whitby from its distinctive black and white building overlooking the harbour. Its specialities include dishes that use prime fresh local fish, seafood and specially selected ingredients.

Other winners include The Boat Shed in Filey and Bella Italia Ristorante, also in Filey.

The Good Food Awards are free to enter and based on merit, with visitors to the website invited to vote for their favourite place.