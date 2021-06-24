Convicted killer William Kerr has been arrested in Hull and will be returned to prison.
Kerr, 59, who was was found guilty of a murder in West Yorkshire in June 1998, was released from prison on licence in August 2020.
But North Yorkshire Police put out alerts about him after he failed to attend appointments with his probation officer, or to live at an approved address.
They also said he had been displaying 'poor behaviour'.
Kerr was said to have connections across Yorkshire, so police put out a region-wide appeal.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted this morning: "Wanted man William Kerr, 59, was arrested in Hull yesterday night. He will now be returned to prison. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find him."