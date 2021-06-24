A COVID vaccination clinic will be held tomorrow in a village recreation hall near York as part of the drive to tackle the city's surge in cases.

A first dose of the Pfizer jab will be offered by Citywide Health to everyone aged 18 or over at Wigginton Recreation Hall.

"As new cases seem to be surging in York, we're putting on some additional clinics," said Richard Harrison, of Citywide Health.

"New infection rates are rising in York, especially in those younger people who are not yet vaccinated.

"Infection rates are five times higher in 20-24s - 255 per 100,000 population - compared to 55-59s, with 47 per 100,000."

He said Pfizer vaccine was still in limited supply, so appointments were necessary for tomorrow in Wigginton by going to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/.

However, there was plenty of AstraZeneca vaccine in hand and people had been able to walk up without an appointment for a first or second early dose, and that could happen on Sunday at Haxby Pharmacy, where people over 40 and wishing to book a first dose, or wanting to bring their 2nd dose forward to eight weeks, could book online in the same way.

"But if people are struggling with that, they can just turn up between 12 noon and 5pm and we'll see them right."