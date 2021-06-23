A couple were attacked as they stood at the taxi rank outside York railway station.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the man and woman were waiting for a taxi when two men approached and said they were getting in the same car.
An argument then took place before one of the men punched the male victim in the head, police said.
The force of the blow led the victim's head to hit the woman.
The two men then ran away from the station.
BTP is investigating and today released CCTV images of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the attack, asking: "Do you recognise this man?"
The incident happened just before 11pm on Saturday, May 22, but details have only now been released.
A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation."
If you recognise the man in the images, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 739 of 22/05/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
