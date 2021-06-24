RACE for Life is returning to York this Autumn in a bid to raise funds "for the people we love".

The charity’s much-loved Race For Life events are aiming to return in September with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

All money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Every year around 31,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire & the Humber while one in two people born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Anyone who signs up between June 21 and July 4 can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUNE30.

York's Race For Life event will take place on Sunday, September 12, at The Knavesmire and York Racecourse. It will be open to people of all ages and abilities.

Events include a 5K & 10K as well as Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course.

There are also three more events taking place across North Yorkshire.

Hull is hosting Race For Life at Costello Stadium on Sunday, September 5 with the options of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids. There will be the same options available at The Stray in Harrogate on Sunday, September 12. Scarborough's event will take place on Wednesday, October 6 at the Sealife Centre with options of a 3K or 5K.

Siobhan Byrne, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

What are the new Covid-19 measures?

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting. The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“We know that 2020 was a year like no other and we had to overcome many challenges thrown our way during the global pandemic. But this past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together. Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer. We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.”

To enter Race For Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.