TWO colleges have announced plans to merge - with a vow to support the region's recovery from Covid-19.

The governing bodies at Selby and Wakefield colleges intend to form a new college group, which will offer a wider range of courses and apprenticeships at all levels.

They hope the move will help to meet the education and skills needs of residents and employers from their campuses in Castleford, Selby and Wakefield.

Both colleges will consult with stakeholders, including students, staff and employers, later this year, with a plan to merge in 2022.

Richard Stiff, Selby chair of governors, praised Wakefield College’s 'open and collaborative approach and strong focus on delivering excellence'.

“It is clear our two organisations have similar cultures, values and aspirations and we believe that, together, we will provide a superb experience for the communities we serve.”

Selby's principal Phil Sayles is leaving to lead Bournemouth and Poole College. Wakefield's principal Sam Wright will be the designated leader.

Phil said: “While we have been exploring this opportunity, the commitment and passion that Sam and colleagues at Wakefield have shown has been fantastic. There is a real meeting of minds about how to work together and what we can build.

“This merger will strengthen the experience our students receive in college, with great study options and more resources to increase ‘wrap-around’ support and the vibrancy of college life. Lecturers and staff in the colleges will be able to work together to share expertise and resources."

Andrew McConnell, head of governors at Wakefield, said: “We are one of the strongest colleges in the country in terms of our financial position and our provision.

"Our aspiration is to be the absolute best, and we believe we will achieve this in partnership with Selby College. Skills development will be critical to the region’s recovery from Covid-19 and we are committed to combining our expertise to support our residents and employers in reskilling and upskilling to respond to and anticipate labour market needs.

"We will work with learners and businesses across West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and into the East Riding, including in the town of Goole, as Selby College does now.”

Sam said: “I am thrilled at the prospect of our two colleges coming together. Throughout the process, we have been struck by the clear synergies between us, and the exciting opportunities that this merger will present.

"Colleagues at Wakefield and I are really looking to working alongside the team at Selby College to make our joint vision a reality.”

He added: “We recognise the special place both Selby and Wakefield Colleges have for people in their local communities, and we want to maintain and enhance this. In addition, by combining our strengths under a powerful group structure, we will be able to accelerate our growth and deliver the best possible services for students and employers.

“Colleagues within the college, as well as students, are always at the forefront of our thinking and we firmly believe that joining together will add positive value to our staff bodies.

"We are looking forward to working together, sharing our expertise, and taking forward absolute best practice to build a superb institution that really delivers regional priorities.”

During the merger process the two colleges will consult extensively with all stakeholders – students, staff, employers and representatives within the communities the colleges serve, and the wider region. This statutory consultation will take place later in the year, with a plan to achieve merger in 2022.

The priority for both colleges will be to minimise disruption to students and staff and to ensure a seamless transition period. There will be no change to students’ chosen place of study, but they will have the added benefit of a wider range of resources and facilities, as well as enhanced course choices.