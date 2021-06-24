YORK has made the finals in the search to find the most family friendly destinations in 2021.

Coming under the 'urban' section, holiday rental company Vrbo is running its annual campaign to recognise communities giving people the 'unforgettable family holiday experience'.

York is listed alongside London, Manchester, Cardiff, Bath and Bristol - and the city needs your vote to win.

North Yorkshire bagged two other name checks under the 'seaside' category with Scarborough and Whitby.

With the final decision resting on the British public, the online competition is taking place between now and July 16.

"Without a doubt, 2021 is the year of staycations and with the school summer holidays fast approaching, many British families will be enjoying their family holidays exploring their own country this year," Karen Mullins, Market Insight Lead at Vrbo said.

“The initiative aims to support families when deciding which corner of the UK to explore and to ensure the whole family feels safe and secure on their holiday, without compromising on the summer essentials of sun, fun and adventure! And who could be better experts for trustworthy recommendations than British families themselves!”

To vote for your favourite place in the UK’s most 'Family Friendly Destinations 2021' final, visit www.vrbo-ffd.co.uk/

The nominees have been identified by a survey conducted by more than 500 British families based on criteria considered essential when choosing a holiday destination for a family trip in the UK.

The criteria was selected in an online survey by UK families and includes topics such as entertainment on offer, variety of food and beverage services, cleanliness, safety and environmental health.