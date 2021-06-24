HOMEOWNERS and landlords could get cash from the council to improve their properties.
City of York Council has been awarded an extra £1 million to boost the energy efficiency of homes and help people lower their fuel bills.
The cash will be used to add cavity wall insulation, draught proofing and attic or loft insulation to 60 qualifying private homes. And the energy efficiency of 110 council homes will be upgraded with additions such as solar panels.
To qualify, homeowners or tenants will have a household income of less than £30,000 a year and the energy performance certificate rating of the property will be E, F or G, although some D-rated homes will be considered.
To apply for the funding, which has been awarded to the council by government, call 0800 597 1500 or email betterhomes@york.gov.uk
Cllr Denise Craghill said the work will save 1,000 tonnes of CO2 in 20 years: “This is an important step forward in our efforts to improve the energy efficiency of some of the city’s lowest rated homes, helping to reduce energy bills whilst improving comfort for residents and reducing carbon emissions."