Two men have suffered head and other injuries after they were assaulted at night in a North Yorkshire town.
Two more men were arrested nearby and are in custody.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called to Grantley Drive in Harrogate at 11.20pm yesterday evening.
On finding the two injured men, officers searched the area and called in a police helicopter to assist.
At 1am, two Harrogate men aged 44 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of wounding. The 51-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs.
The victims were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are appealing for anyone near or at the Co-op store on Grantley Drive, Grantley Drive itself or Bramham Drive and witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12210145213 when passing on information.