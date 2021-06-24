It’s good to see your readers’ reaction to the recent reports of racist letters in York (Race-hate views don’t represent me, Letters, June 22).
Unfortunately, one of the sad results of the Brexit vote was that it did unleash a nasty tide of xenophobia and bigotry in the UK, which is still prevalent today.
Jim Welsman, Stamford Bridge
Disgrace of malicious letters with false names
Regarding the rate-hate letters: I recently received a reply to a nasty obnoxious letter I hadn’t actually sent. On reading a note from the recipient of this malicious letter I immediately made contact and, after a long friendly chat, we parted amicably.
However, its is disgraceful that someone can not only send such a nasty letter, but then put someone else’s name to it.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street
