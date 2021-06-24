You report that the Environment Agency has put vital flood defences for 400 homes on hold due to cost escalations (The Press, June 22). I am saddened, but not surprised.
I have been challenging the EA over their designs for the flood defences to Clementhorpe, particularly the risk of them being overtopped due to the adoption of unusually small distances from flood level to the crest of the protection walls. When challenged, the Agency said they do not have the money to raise the defences unless others, such as residents and the council, contribute.
My investigation of the Clementhorpe scheme has found that the Agency has hardly any properly qualified and experienced civil engineers, so they have to rely heavily on consultants and contractors to model river flows and devise solutions. This has led to the adoption of overly-expensive designs and construction methodology, which reduces the overall amount of money available for flood protection schemes.
The residents at risk of flooding are victims of cuts in staff and out-sourcing of skills by the Environment Agency, as has happened to many public bodies, including British Waterways.
It’s time our MPs understood this and called for public services to restore their ability to design and manage their operations, rather than line the pockets of outside consultants and contractors.
Christopher Rainger, Grange Street, York