A YORK woman who married her "soul mate" in York Hospital's Covid ward today paid a loving tribute to her husband of eight months following his death from cancer.

Debbie and James Cavanagh tied the knot in October after he contracted Covid and was admitted to York Hospital. He had also been diagnosed with cancer two months earlier.

Against the odds, James - also known as Jim - beat Covid, but died from cancer on June 5. His funeral took place on Thursday at the Q Church in Priory Street,York, followed by a private cremation.

He was 63 and leaves his widow Debbie, four children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

James, from Tang Hall, was a keen darts player and regular at the Tang Hall Working Men's club.

He worked for Keyline, the builders' merchants in Osbaldwick, York.

Debbie - who met James 12 years ago - led the tributes to her Scottish-born husband who moved to Strensall,York, aged 18 when he joined the armed forces. James had been in the Queen's Lancashire Regiment and served in Northern Ireland and Cyprus.

James and Debbie - who got married in York Hospital in October

She said: "He was very hard working. He had been a HGV driver for Keyline until he was diagnosed with brain cancer last year and was not allowed to drive. They found him a job checking the security gate - and he worked there until five days before he died.

"I am sure that gave me another six months with Jim because that job gave him a focus to get up every day."

She said James was a family man who loved life and bore his illness with courage.

"He was the bravest person I ever met. He never spoke of his cancer. He died on June 5th, but the week before was the Bank Holiday and we went up to Scotland. We went to the pub, out for meals; he was enjoying a drink and singing - the life and soul of the party. Jim was one of those people if you couldn't see him, you could hear him!

"He hid how ill he was from everyone. I didn't realise how much pain he must have been in until he died and I found lots of painkillers in his pockets."

James with friends. He was described as the 'life and soul'

James was originally diagnosed with melanoma - skin cancer - after the discovery of a growth on his face last August. Sadly, a full-body scan in September revealed tumours throughout his body including his lungs and brain.

He caught Covid in October and was admitted to York Hospital. He was not able to go on a ventilator because of the cancer in his lungs and doctors did not think he would pull through, said Debbie.

It was at this point the couple decided to bring forward their wedding which had been planned for November 14.

Debbie said the day - and the video of the wedding on the Covid ward - is a memory to treasure.

"It is just amazing and so special to me. It means the world to me and is my most treasured possession."

James and Debbie in Las Vegas

She said James was her "best friend, her rock, her soul mate" and added: "He lived life to the full. We travelled a lot and had the best 12 years. We had no regrets. We just wish we had another 12 years - but it wasn't to be."

The funeral service for James Cavanagh was conducted by Martin Rowley, of Rowley and Sons, and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony.

If you would like to leave a tribute to Jim you can do so via our online Book of Condolence...