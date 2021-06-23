AN 11-year-old schoolgirl from Ryedale is behind a potentially pioneering energy project which harnesses the power of nature, wind, and tree vibrations.

Isabella Gordon-Finlayson has reached the final stages of the BT Young Pioneer Award as part of Tech4Good 2021 with her 'Tree Electricity' idea.

Isabella's idea would see cables installed on tree branches - a natural source of energy using minimal resources all of which can be recycled. Each tree would also take CO2 from the air, further boosting its eco-friendly energy potential.

The inspiration for Isabella’s idea combines two of her favourite things’ nature and engineering.

Living on a smallholding run by her parents in Ryedale has also played its part but pastoral scenes of trees in the breeze led to her think about the power of the natural elements.

Isabella said: “My project will help ordinary people generate electricity with three things: a tree, wind and the technology.

"It will have a machine that will turn the vibrations from the tree branches into electricity. Wind movement creates vibrations in branches and my idea involves harnessing this energy using cables with are attached to the tree, without damaging it.

"Bladeless wind turbines already use this concept but I like the idea of using natural resources that are already there and help with climate change.

"Most of us live next to trees, so who knows, it could have been there all along waiting to be invented?”

BT co-founded the Tech4Good awards with AbilityNet a decade ago to recognise organisations and individuals who use digital tech to improve the lives of others and make the world a better place.

This year, BT encouraged young people, aged between 9-18 years old, to gear their innovative tech ideas towards tackling climate change.

The BT Young Pioneer eventual winner will also be supported with up to £10,000 in funding to help realise their idea, alongside access to BT experts with relevant skills who will volunteer their time to help bring the idea to life. The winner will be announced on July 14.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “We’re delighted to once again be sponsoring the Tech4Good Awards, which celebrates innovation in technology, and this year we’re focusing on climate change.

"It’s incredibly inspiring to see so many young people have so many wonderful ideas for this year’s entries.

"Using technology for good has been at the heart of BT Young Pioneer for over a decade, and once again this year’s finalists and their incredible ideas have the potential to make a real difference to each of our lives.”