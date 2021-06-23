FIREFIGHTERS from two counties were needed to deal with a blaze in a rural industrial unit.
They were called out at 8.13 to the storage area for diesel units in Camblesforth.
At its peak, crews from Selby, Tadcaster, Acomb, York, and Snaith in the East Riding of Yorkshire, were dealing with the blaze.
They fought the flames in one building and protected other building and a diesel unit not in the building where the blaze was.
It took them one and half hours to deal with the blaze and the last fire crew left by 11.15am