AN ENTIRE school in North Yorkshire has closed following a Covid outbreak.

Sherburn High School, in Sherburn in Elmet, said it was being closed temporarily.

It said in a joint statement with North Yorkshire County Councl: “Due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases in both students and members of staff, and in order to prioritise both the quality of education as well as the health and wellbeing of staff and students, the STAR Multi Academy Trust has made the difficult decision to close the school temporarily.

"This decision is supported by North Yorkshire County Council and Public Health England. The school will remain closed from Thursday 17 June to Monday 28 June and remote learning will be available for all students.

“The school was made aware of a number of positive coronavirus cases last week and over the weekend as a result of routine home lateral flow testing. Since then more cases have been reported through PCR testing.

“As a precautionary measure, to identify any asymptomatic transmission, a mobile testing unit will be on the school site from Wednesday 16 June until Friday 18 June to carry out PCR tests on all students, staff and their household members who do not have symptoms.

“Sherburn High is working closely with North Yorkshire County Council, Public Health England and the Department for Education to manage the situation, which is under constant review.

“The health and wellbeing of all students, staff and members of the wider community, as well as the continuity of education and care for students not currently in school, remain the school’s priorities.”

