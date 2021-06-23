ST John Ambulance volunteers have met the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of York to discuss York's new ‘Ask Me’ campaign.

‘Ask Me’ has been designed to make the public stop and think about the vital roles St John plays in our everyday lives.

Over 2,000 posters and billboards will feature stunning portraits of volunteers and patients with provocative quotes inviting the public to ask them about their real-life St John experiences including: 'Ask me how my grandson saved my life', 'Ask me how I brought someone back to life' and 'Ask me how first aid changed my life'.

Advertising directs people to St John’s website - www.sja.org.uk - where videos reveal the answers.

St John Ambulance hopes to create a social movement with #AskMe - starting by asking its tens of thousands of volunteers to tell their incredible stories.

Three vans also travelled around the country to highlight the campaign, two of which stopped at York Minster on Saturday morning.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Chris Cullick, said: “The Lady Mayoress and I were delighted to meet volunteers working with St John Ambulance and to hear how fulfilling and worthwhile they find their work. We were reminded how important first aid training and skills are for all of us.”

While Angela Tattersall, Vice President of St John Ambulance in North Yorkshire and Teesside, said: “Our thanks to the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress for joining us at the launch of the new St John Ambulance ‘Ask Me’ campaign.

"I felt proud as we discussed the great work St John have been doing in supporting the NHS and the vaccination programme whilst continuing our work in training, youth and supporting the local community.”

The campaign rollout kicked off a significant period of activity for St John Ambulance in the run-up to its annual celebration of St John’s Day.

As part of these activities, a number of buildings landmarks around the country, including the Mansion House and city walls in York, are planning to light up in green in support of the St John team on the evening of 24 June, St John’s Day itself.